UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hopes And Fears As Polarised Poles Choose President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hopes and fears as polarised Poles choose president

Godziszów, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A farmer and father of five, Grzegorz Myszak is crystal clear about his reasons for backing Poland's right-wing President Andrzej Duda on Sunday in a knife-edge run-off against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Allied with the populist Law and Justice (PiS) government, Duda has vowed to defend its raft of popular social benefits and has led a polarising campaign in which he has attacked what he calls "LGBT ideology".

"I'll choose Duda, of course. With five kids, we get 2,500 zloty (560 euro, $630) per month, so it's as if my wife had a job but instead, she can take care of the family," Myszak told AFP, speaking among long neat rows of raspberry bushes on his farm in southeast Poland.

The 41-year-old also works for the local council and raises pigs to give his family what he describes as a "comfortable" lifestyle -- part of an upwardly mobile rural electorate that is overwhelmingly pro-Duda.

Myszak says he is worried that a Trzaskowski victory would bring a "rocky cohabitation" with the PiS government and possible legislative paralysis.

A supporter of traditional Catholic family values, he also fears it could open the door to sex education in schools or civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

Myszak says he only knows of one person who he believes might have been gay, but who moved away long ago.

In the rolling hills of Lublin province, many hold similar views in Myszak's home village of Godziszow, where Duda scored his best result nationwide in the first round of the election with a score of 86 percent.

Related Topics

Election Education Mobile Wife Job Lublin Warsaw Gay Poland Euro Sunday Family Government Best

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

7 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

8 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

8 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.