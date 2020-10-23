Huawei revenue growth wilts under 'intense pressure'

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Huawei's revenue growth slowed significantly in the first nine months of 2020, the Chinese telecom giant said Friday, citing "intense pressure" on operations during the coronavirus and as the US moves to cut off its access to vital components.

Huawei, the leading global supplier of telecoms networking equipment and a top smartphone producer, grossed 671.3 billion Yuan ($100.7 billion) in revenue in January-September, up 9.9 percent year-on-year, compared with 24.4 percent growth last year, the company said.