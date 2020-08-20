UrduPoint.com
Humayun Asghar Wins Film5 Chinese Language Competition 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A young Pakistani student studying at Beijing Capital Normal University, Muhammad Humayun Asghar has won the Film5 Chinese language video talent competition for the year 2020.

The theme for this year's competition was: Hey, China! This is Pakistan! A large number of Pakistani students and people participated in the contest and sent short videos about what they saw and heard in Pakistan and China.

According to the results, Muhammad Humayun Asghar won the first prize while Zulqarnain Haider, a businessman from Fushun, Liaoning Province and Sadaf Saeed, a student from Tianjin Normal University secured second and third positions respectively.

The first three winners of the competition were also given cash prizes.

The Film5 video talent competition was launched to create a better mutual understanding between Pakistanis and Chinese people in a positive and fun way. This initiative provided a great opportunity to Pakistani students and people to showcase their knowledge of Chinese culture and language.

The competitors presented their own personal experience of Pakistan to the Chinese audience.

This contest not only helped Chinese and Pakistani people to become more aware of each others talents, culture and daily lives, but they also come to share a greater love and sense of community for each other.

It also showed Pakistan people's ability of Chinese language skills, as well as the two countries' joint fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

