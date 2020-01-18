UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hundreds' Likely Affected By Virus: Researchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

'Hundreds' likely affected by virus: researchers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said.

Authorities have said pneumonia linked to the virus has hit at least 41 people, with the outbreak centred around a seafood market.

But a paper published Friday by scientists with the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London said the number of those affected was likely to be well over a thousand.

The scientists at the Centre -- which advises bodies including the World Health Organization -- said they estimated a "total of 1,723 cases" would have been infected as of January 12.

The researchers took the number of cases so far -- two in Thailand and one in Japan.

"I am substantially more concerned than I was a week ago," adding, however, that it was "too early to be alarmist".

"People should be considering the possibility of substantialhuman-to-human transmission more seriously than they have so far," he added, saying it was "unlikely" that animal exposure was the main source of infection.

Two people are known to have been killed by the virus, a pathogen from the same family as the deadly SARS virus -- even as health authorities around the world sought to assure the public that the overall risk of infection remained low.

Related Topics

World Thailand London Same Japan January Market Family From

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

9 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

9 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

9 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

9 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

9 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.