UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Thousands At Risk As Australian Floods Spread To Sydney

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Hundreds of thousands at risk as Australian floods spread to Sydney

Lawrence , Australia, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Emergency services ordered some Sydney residents to prepare to flee Wednesday as heavy rainfall barrelled down Australia's east coast, burying towns in floodwater, killing 13 and putting hundreds of thousands at risk.

A week-long torrential downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs past bursting point, causing chaos in an area 800 kilometres (500 miles) long.

From Brisbane to Sydney, more than 30 evacuation warnings are in place and several dams are overflowing, with some near Sydney under threat of bursting.

Terrified residents have sought refuge on higher ground, in make-shift evacuation centres, or by clambering into attics or onto rooftops praying for rescue by boat or helicopter.

In the hard-hit town of Lismore, Lucy Wise said the floods came much quicker and much higher than expected.

"The rain just wouldn't stop and the water was just coming up so fast" she told AFP.

She huddled at home as the waters rose through the night before grabbing her sleeping two-year-old son, cloaking him in a lifejacket and scrambling into the roof space of their house for safety.

"We were just lying there, silently, and the rain was just pouring down. I'd never heard such heavy rain in my life." From outside neighbours watched as the house went under water.

"It was a few hours that I couldn't move. I could barely breathe. I was just taking it one breath at a time." Wise and her family were eventually rescued by boat, but authorities say the floods have already claimed the lives of 13 others in Queensland and New South Wales.

The focus has now shifted to Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to more than five million people.

The Warragamba Dam, which supplies 80 percent of the city's water, began to spill over in the early hours of Wednesday.

Several western suburbs are under major flood and evacuation warnings, and authorities have told residents across the city to stop all "non-essential travel." "There are quite a few hundred thousand people affected by these warnings that we are putting out now," said State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York.

A La Nina weather pattern has caused Sydney to experience its wettest summer in 30 years.

Meteorologist Ben Domensino of @Weatherzone described the current storm system as an "atmospheric river" featuring a "long area of airborne moisture that is going in one direction." Scientists say climate change is making Australia's floods, bushfires, cyclones and droughts more frequent and more intense.

"Despite decades of warnings from scientists about climate change, Australia is unprepared for the supercharged weather that it is now driving, such as the current floods," said environmental expert Hilary Bambrick of the Queensland University of Technology.

"Australia is at the forefront of severe climate change. Temperatures are rising faster in Australia than the global average, and higher temperatures mean the atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning rainfall events are becoming more extreme." As the cleanup begins in northern areas which were hit first by the floods, many, like Mullumbimby resident Casey Whelan, predict a "long recovery" that could "take years." Whelan fled his home as the flooding worsened, but as water levels stabilised he used a kayak that had floated by and a broomstick as an oar to return. He found it "just destroyed." Water had risen up to the height of the kitchen bench, their furniture was submerged.

"Lots of people in my street can't get flood insurance. Some insurers will quote $30,000 (US$22,000) a year... they will just be ruined. They will have no way to rebuild," he said.

Fifty-three year-old farmer James Clark said it would take weeks just to assess the damage.

"I lost tools, I lost equipment, I have got farm machinery that's underwater. I didn't get it high enough. I guessed how high the flood was going to come and got gear up, but didn't get it up enough," he said.

"After a flood it could take months before things get back to normal. It's weeks even before you can walk around without, without sort of things being too wet underfoot."

Related Topics

Weather Storm Technology Australia Flood Water Dam Lismore Brisbane Sydney York Wales National University Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

56 seconds ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

13 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

14 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>