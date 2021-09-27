Iceland falls short of women majority in parliament after recount: election official

Reykjavik, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP.

Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's Constituencies. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. Further recounts in the coming days were not ruled out, officials said.