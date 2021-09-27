UrduPoint.com

Iceland Falls Short Of Women Majority In Parliament After Recount: Election Official

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

Iceland falls short of women majority in parliament after recount: election official

Reykjavik, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP.

Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's Constituencies. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. Further recounts in the coming days were not ruled out, officials said.

Related Topics

Election Europe Parliament Iceland Women Sunday

Recent Stories

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 12 ..

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 128GB of Storage

6 minutes ago
 OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of ..

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6 Ser ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

20 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

50 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

53 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.