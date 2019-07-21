UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Tops Europe As Most Expensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Iceland tops Europe as most expensive

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The hot springs of Iceland are not the only thing making tourists sweat, as a look at the hotel or lunch bill will tell you that most things cost more, sometimes much more, than anywhere else in Europe.

On the subarctic island, consumer prices were on average 56 percent higher than the rest of Europe in 2018, making Iceland the single most expensive country, ahead of Switzerland (52 percent), Norway (48 percent) and Denmark (38 percent), according to Eurostat data.

In order to avoid unpleasant surprises, Quint Johnson, had done "some research," before travelling to Iceland from the United States for a week's vacation with his family.

"But it's been a little bit of a shock," the 22-year-old student told AFP, having discovered the chilling rates for familiar items like a simple hamburger with fries and a beer.

A glance at the menu at an Icelandic restaurant will tell you that a plain cheese pizza will run you around 2,400 kronor -- almost 17 Euros ($19) -- a glass of wine will be at least 10 euros and a pint of beer costs about 7 euros.

"That's a big price jump compared to what I'm used to," Johnson said.

According to the consumer price comparison site Numbeo, a dinner for two in an average restaurant ends with a bill of about 85 euros, a bottle of wine in a shop is priced at around 17 euros, and a dozen eggs cost up to five euros.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Hotel Student Price Hot Springs Iceland United States Switzerland Denmark SITE 2018 Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

13 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

14 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

15 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

15 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

15 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.