UrduPoint.com

In Britain, LGBTQ Migrants Fear Being Sent To Rwanda

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

In Britain, LGBTQ migrants fear being sent to Rwanda

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :As Britain pushes ahead with plans to send migrants to Rwanda, Hadi, a gay asylum-seeker who fled Iraq, said he would rather be sentenced to death.

Under a controversial law passed in April, the UK plans to send asylum-seekers deemed to have arrived illegally on British soil to Rwanda, an East African country 6,000 kilometres from London, starting in mid-June.

Sitting in a park in Manchester's Gay Village, a neighbourhood in the heart of the northern English city, Hadi -- not his real name -- told AFP about his escape from persecution and rape attempts in Iraq.

He still bears the scars.

"I was hit on the arm and back and I lost consciousness because of the pain," he said.

Hadi, who is in his twenties, sought asylum in Britain in January 2022 after crossing Europe from east to west.

When he heard about the plan to send migrants to Rwanda, he thought he was reliving his worst nightmares.

"We suffered and escaped death, we crossed the sea, all to be sent to Rwanda? Kill me or sentence me to death instead of sending me there," he said.

He described the move as "unjust and criminal", amounting to "a death sentence for all refugees" -- and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and interior minister Priti Patel to abandon the plan.

Although homosexuality is not banned in Rwanda, LGBTQ people are frequently sacked from their jobs, disowned by their families, deprived of medical care and sometimes beaten up.

Britain's interior ministry, the Home Office, admitted in a report to having "concerns" about the treatment of LGBTQ people in Rwanda.

"Why do you want to deport them to Rwanda? So that they will be persecuted more?" said Aderonke Apata, who founded the NGO "The African Rainbow Family" and helps LGBTQ migrants integrate into British society.

Apata, herself a lesbian and former asylum-seeker, said Hadi "lives in fear every second".

"He thought the UK respected gay rights... Now that he is there, he is suddenly faced with the prospect of being deported." She expressed fears there would be "no oversight of what's happening... in detention", and argued the monitoring mechanisms set to be put in place in Rwanda are not realistic.

"Here in the UK, personally, I had a homophobic attack when I was in detention," she recalled.

"That was here in the UK. Now tell me, if people are now taken to Rwanda, who is going to protect them? "For me, what the government is doing is a way of washing their hands of the conventions that guarantee human rights for refugees," Apata added.

The government says its plan aims to deter the growing number of migrants making the perilous journey across the English Channel.

More than 28,000 people arrived in Britain having crossed the Channel from France in small boats in 2021, compared with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019, and 299 in 2018.

But the move has drawn strong criticism from human rights groups, which on Wednesday launched legal action to block it.

It is unclear when the first flight will be able to depart, given the court challenge.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Interior Ministry Europe Interior Minister Iraq France London Gay Manchester United Kingdom Rwanda January April Criminals 2018 2019 2020 Family All From Government Refugee Allied Rental Modarba Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

8 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

8 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

8 hours ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

8 hours ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

8 hours ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.