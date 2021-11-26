Indefinite Night-time Curfew Imposed In Riot-hit Honiara
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 01:20 PM
Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Solomon Islands governor-general on Friday announced a night-time curfew for the capital Honiara, after three days of protests and rioting that have plunged the South Pacific nation into chaos.
In a statement, David Vunagi "declared a curfew for Honiara City from 7pm to 6am daily effective on November 26 until revoked".