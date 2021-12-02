UrduPoint.com

India Regards Neighbouring China, Pakistan As Enemies: Former Chinese Defense Attache

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:20 AM

India regards neighbouring China, Pakistan as enemies: Former Chinese Defense Attache

BEIJING Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::Recently, India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has said that China was the biggest security threat to India.

Actually, this is not anything new. The Indian top military brasses repeat this sheer fallacy quite frequently. India has always regarded its neighbors as its enemies. India's official expression is that Pakistan is the biggest current threat and China is the biggest potential threat.

The purpose of the Indian top military brasses to emphasize the threat from China and Pakistan to India is to make excuses, so as to ask the government for huge budget to buy large quantities of hardware from abroad.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Special Commentator of China Economic Net and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He believed that the Indian repeated emphasis on China's threat was not a bad thing, which could remind us to make good military preparations.

For decades, China has been making friends with India and has not invested much in the southwestern direction. Since India wants to be an enemy with China, we have to be prepared in this direction of operation.

He said that history had repeatedly proved that militarily, India was not China's opponent. Now, more than 90,000 square kilometers of southern Tibet is under India's illegal occupation, adding, "If India gives us a chance, we can recover this large area of occupied territory."

