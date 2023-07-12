Open Menu

India Shoots For The Moon With Latest Rocket Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

Bengaluru, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :India on Friday launches its latest attempt at an unmanned moon landing, the next frontier of a burgeoning, cut-price aerospace programme rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global superpowers.

If successful, the mission would make the world's most populous nation only the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The latest iteration of the Chandrayaan (Mooncraft) programme comes four years after an earlier attempt ended in failure, with ground crew losing contact moments before landing.

This time around, there is optimism that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will succeed, as it sets its sights on a future manned lunar mission.

"We're sure this one will be successful and will bring pride and recognition to everybody who has worked for it," Anil G. Verma of Godrej & Boyce, ISRO's principal engine and components supplier, told AFP.

The 14-day mission comes with a price tag of $74.6 million, according to media reports, and aims to successfully land a rover to explore the lunar surface.

A huge crowd is expected to attend the launch, scheduled for 2:35 pm local time (0905 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre north of Chennai.

"I am very happy and hopeful," K. Sivan, the ISRO chief during India's last lunar landing attempt, told AFP.

- Expanding space programme - India's space programme has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the moon in 2008.

In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars, and three years later, the ISRO launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

The ISRO's Gaganyaan ("Skycraft") programme is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth's orbit by next year.

India is also working to boost its two percent share of the global commercial space market by sending private payloads into orbit for a fraction of the cost of competitors.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages.

- 'Best is yet to come' - Chandrayaan-2, its previous attempt at a lunar landing in 2019, cost $140 million -- nearly twice Friday's launch, but a much smaller price tag than similar ventures by other countries.

The mission, which coincided with the 50th anniversary year of Neil Armstrong's first-ever moonwalk, ended in disappointment when the lander went silent just 2.1 kilometres (1.3 miles) from touchdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, present at mission control in Bangalore, consoled glum scientists and clasped the ISRO chief in a lengthy hug, saying India was still "proud" of their efforts.

"In our glorious history of thousands of years, we have faced moments that may have slowed us, but they have never crushed our spirit," he said at the time.

"We have bounced back again," he added. "When it comes to our space programme, the best is yet to come."

Related Topics

India World Technology Russia China Narendra Modi Chennai Bangalore Lander Price United States May 2019 Market Media From Share Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

8 minutes ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

12 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

12 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

12 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

12 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

12 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

12 hours ago
 Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous