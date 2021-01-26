UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Farmers Breach Barricades In Republic Day Tractor Rally

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Indian farmers breach barricades in Republic Day tractor rally

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Thousands of Indian farmers, many on tractors, breached police barricades to launch a protest march into New Delhi on Tuesday as the government held its main Republic Day military parade.

Police imposed one of their largest security operations in years to stop the demonstrators, who oppose agriculture reforms they say will decimate their livelihoods.

Authorities had agreed to let tens of thousands of farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the military parade to finish.

But flag-waving farmers on at least three major roads overran security and pressed on into the city. Police, who put up barricades of containers and trucks, fired tear gas on at least two groups.

"We are going to show the government that we mean business," said protester Nareesh Singh as he revved up his tractor at Singhu on the edge of Delhi.

Long queues of tractors built up at other key roads into the city, where farmers have been camped for two months protesting new laws which deregulate produce markets.

The government says the reforms will boost rural incomes, while the farmers say they will allow Indian agriculture to be taken over by major conglomerates.

They have demanded the government repeal the laws, but the Hindu nationalist administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only offered to delay implementation for 18 months.

Republic Day ceremonies went ahead despite security concerns.

Police manned barricades at intersections around the centre of the city while soldiers with machine guns were on many metro trains.

The parade -- around 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the protests -- had been cut back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of spectators on the Rajpath boulevard leading up to the main government complex reduced from 125,000 to 25,000.

Modi sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.

Smaller farmer demonstrations were held in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai Prime Minister Protest Police Business Twitter Agriculture Narendra Modi Metro New Delhi Bangalore March Gas Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers is happy over Proteas’ visit to P ..

4 minutes ago

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.