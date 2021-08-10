Indonesia reports 32,081 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,048 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 32,081 within one day to 3,718,821, with the death toll adding by 2,048 to 110,619, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 41,486 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,171,147.

The Indonesian government on Monday extended its four-tiered restrictions on community activities (locally known as PPKM) across the country's most populated island of Java and the resort island of Bali until Aug. 16 after having extended it twice.

The policy, which began in Java and Bali on July 3, aims to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The latest restrictions stated that 26 municipalities in Java, such as Pandeglang, Purwakarta, Pekalongan and Kediri, are now down to PPKM level 3 from level 4, the highest in the four-tier alert system.

Moreover, the government has allowed shopping centers in such major cities as Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya to operate with a maximum capacity of 25 percent under tightened health protocols.

Those allowed to visit the shopping centers are only people aged from 13 to 69 years old and having been vaccinated.

As for regions outside Java and Bali, the government extended the policy until Aug. 23 as the surge in COVID-19 cases has shifted to areas outside the two islands since the last week of July, particularly in North Sumatra, Riau, West Sumatra, East Kalimantan and Papua.

To date, at least 25.17 million people in Indonesia have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who have been injected with the first doses reached 51.75 million, the Health Ministry reported.