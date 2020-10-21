Indonesia reports 4,267 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 123 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,267 within one day to 373,109, with the death toll adding by 123 to 12,857, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,856 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 297,509.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,000 new cases, West Java 657, Central Java 374, East Java 327 and Riau 313.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Papua.