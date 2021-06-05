UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ineos Aussie Richie Porte Takes Criterium Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ineos Aussie Richie Porte takes Criterium control

La Plagne, France, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :As the Criterium du Dauphine climbed into the clouds on an Alpine summit finish on Saturday Australia's Richie Porte emerged with the overall lead with a single stage remaining.

The stage itself was won by an exultant Mark Padun of Bahrain Victorious, who threw back his head and laughed as he crossed the line at the La Plagne ski resort at 2072m above sea level.

Ineos new recruit Porte, third in last year's tour de France, attacked from a kilometre out and only Miguel Angle Lopez was able to follow, the Colombian coming third on the day.

Overnight leader Alexey Lutsenko is now second overall at 17seconds with Geraint Thomas in third.

The stage took in the tough ascent and tight descent of the Cormet de Roseland with its hairpin bends and breathtaking lake below.

Sunday's final stage in the Upper Savoy features some tough climbing but the finish line comes 16km after the final summit.

Related Topics

Australia France Lead Alpine Bahrain From

Recent Stories

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

19 minutes ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

33 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

33 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.