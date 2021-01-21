Intel chief first Biden nominee to get Senate approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate voted Wednesday to approve former CIA official Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, making her the first member of new President Joe Biden's cabinet to gain approval.

Biden and the Senate are moving quickly to get key members of his government in place, with votes expected soon on the secretary of defense and secretary of state.