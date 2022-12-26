Intense cold wave, fog to continue in north India

NEW DELHI, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Intense cold wave and fog continued to disrupt normal life in the northern states of India, officials said on Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

Moreover, it reported dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated pockets likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The IMD has predicted there will be a gradual reduction in intensity and spread of very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from Tuesday onwards.

Reports said cold wave conditions have intensified in the national capital region of Delhi and Rajasthan with a further drop in temperatures.

The residents of the capital are experiencing harsh cold conditions.

According to the state-run broadcaster All India Radio, many districts in Rajasthan are in the grip of fog and cold wave conditions.

"Jobner in Jaipur district was the coldest place yesterday, where mercury was recorded at minus 1 degree Celsius," the broadcaster said.

In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 meters in some areas of the city. Reports quoting Indian Railways said 10 trains were running late by one to three hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, authorities have announced the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until the end of December in the capital city of Patna due to cold wave conditions.

Temperatures have considerably dropped in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi over the past week with the onset of a cold wave.