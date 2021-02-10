UrduPoint.com
International Big Data Expo Scheduled For May In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An international expo on big data will take place in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from May 26 to 29.

According to its executive committee, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 will take place online and offline.

The expo started soliciting cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field of big data globally on Thursday.

Companies, colleges, and universities, as well as scientific research institutions, industrial organizations, and individuals around the world are welcome to present their works in black technology, new products, general technology, and business models, the committee said.

A special award has been created to acknowledge big-data technological achievements in COVID-19 prevention, control, and treatment.

The big data industry expo, the first of its kind in China, has been held in Guiyang five times since 2015. In 2019, the expo attracted over 448 enterprises from 59 countries and regions. The organizers canceled the event last year due to COVID-19.

