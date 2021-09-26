Iran reports 10,843 new COVID-19 cases, 5,519,728 in total

TEHRAN, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday 10,843 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,519,728.

According to a briefing released by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website, the pandemic has claimed 119,072 lives in the country so far, after 280 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,920,978 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,411 remain in intensive care units, it said.