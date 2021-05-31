Iran Says Saudi Talks Ongoing In 'good Atmosphere'
Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that the Islamic republic is continuing talks with Saudi Arabia in a "good atmosphere," in the hope of reaching a "common understanding".
Media reports last month revealed that Iranian and Saudi officials met in Baghdad in April, their first high-level meeting since Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.
"Talks are still continuing in a good atmosphere," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference.
"We hope these talks can achieve a common understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia," he added.