Iran says Saudi talks ongoing in 'good atmosphere'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that the Islamic republic is continuing talks with Saudi Arabia in a "good atmosphere," in the hope of reaching a "common understanding".

Media reports last month revealed that Iranian and Saudi officials met in Baghdad in April, their first high-level meeting since Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.

"Talks are still continuing in a good atmosphere," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference.

"We hope these talks can achieve a common understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia," he added.