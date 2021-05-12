Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad put his name forward Wednesday as a candidate to succeed President Hassan Rouhani in elections next month.

The 64-year-old populist was applauded by several dozen supporters as he arrived at the interior ministry to submit his application.

"Millions of people across the country have invited me to stand for election, and even ordered me to come here to register, placing a heavy responsibility on my shoulders," Ahmadinejad said.

The build-up to June 18 polls comes as Iran and world powers wrangle over reviving a 2015 nuclear accord, from which the US withdrew unilaterally in 2018, reimposing crippling sanctions.

Hopefuls have until Saturday to register, and will then be vetted by the Guardian Council before a list of approved candidates is published by May 27, after which campaigning begins.

But Iranian media considers Ahmadinejad's chance of being approved are close to zero.

He said that if he is not approved, he will "not participate" in the election, either by backing a candidate or voting.