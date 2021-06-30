UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Completes Troop Pull-out From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Italy completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy has completed its troop pull-out from Afghanistan, Rome announced on Wednesday, ending a 20-year deployment there as part of an accelerated withdrawal of NATO forces.

Members of the US-backed alliance agreed in April to wrap up their 9,600-strong mission in Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden made the call to end Washington's longest war.

"Last night, the Italian mission in Afghanistan officially ended," Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said in a statement, after dozens of soldiers landed at Pisa's international airport from Herat.

"However, the international community's commitment to Afghanistan, starting with Italy, does not end here. It will continue in other forms, from strengthening development cooperation to supporting Afghan republican institutions.

" According to the ministry, 50,000 Italian soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan over the past 20 years after the 9/11 attacks prompted US and NATO involvement in the country.

Over that period, 53 soldiers died and 723 were injured.

Italy was one of the five countries most involved in Afghanistan along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany as part of "Resolute Support."This NATO-led non-combat mission aimed to train Afghan forces into ensuring their country's security after the departure of foreign forces.

Germany announced Tuesday that all its troops had left Afghanistan as the largest pull-out, that of the United States, is ongoing.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Afghanistan Defence Minister Turkey Washington Died Germany Herat Resolute Pisa Rome Alliance Italy United States April All From Airport

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

16 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

44 minutes ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

46 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.