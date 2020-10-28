UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I've Got My Man' Cowboys Owner Backs Head Coach McCarthy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

'I've got my man' Cowboys owner backs head coach McCarthy

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed head coach Mike McCarthy to turn around the team's fortunes on Tuesday following the iconic NFL franchise's troubled start to the season.

In an interview with Dallas's 105.3 The Fan radio, Jones ruled out the possibility of a mid-season change of coach in the wake of the Cowboys' humiliating 25-3 loss to Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys are third in the NFC East after losing five of their opening seven games of a season marked by reports of dressing room discord and several abject displays.

Jones however said Tuesday he believed McCarthy, who took over from Jason Garrett in the close season, is the right coach to lead the Cowboys into a brighter era.

"Certainly, we couldn't have anticipated being at this stage with our team this year," Jones acknowledged.

"But if I were going to hire for head coach, that we're going to be at this stage this year and work through this for the betterment of what's in store for us for the rest of the year and for what's for us in the future, I've got my man," he said of McCarthy.

Jones said he was confident former Green Bay coach McCarthy had the requisite skills to build for the future and hone the talent already on the Cowboys roster.

"We have that in Mike McCarthy as our coach," Jones said. "We have a resolve. We have the ability, if anybody does, to get good football players. We have the financial ability to get good football players." The Cowboys season has been thrown into disarray following a serious injury to Dak Prescott earlier this month which has ruled the quarterback out of the remainder of the campaign.

Back-up quarterback Andy Dalton meanwhile suffered a concussion in the defeat to Washington that has put a question mark against his fitness for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones meanwhile snapped at an interviewer on Tuesday who asked if the team suffered a "leadership void.""Just shut up and let me answer," Jones remarked. "When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void in my eyes. Now that's your answer. Let's move on."The Cowboys are ranked as the most valuable franchise in the NFL, worth an estimated $5.7 billion according to Forbes, but have not won the Super Bowl since their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 1995 season.

Related Topics

Football Washington Forbes Man Lead Dalton Prescott Green Bay Pittsburgh Dallas Philadelphia Sunday From Coach Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

9 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

9 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

9 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

10 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.