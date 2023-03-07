(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Japan's space agency said it had sent a self-destruct command to the new flagship H3 rocket as it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the 57-meter rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center launch site in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday morning as scheduled, but was ordered to self-destruct minutes later because the second-stage engine failed to ignite.

The launch failure came after several delays including one aborted launch attempt last month.