UrduPoint.com

Jewellery With Nazi Links Up For Auction Despite Criticism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Jewellery with Nazi links up for auction despite criticism

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Jewels belonging to an Austrian billionaire whose German husband made his fortune under the Nazis went under the hammer on Wednesday, despite demands by Jewish groups to call the sale off.

The Christie's auction house kicked off the controversial in-person sale in Geneva Wednesday afternoon, with nearly 100 sparkling pieces up for grabs.

"Christie's decision to take on the sale from the estate of Heidi Horton was made after careful consideration of the significance of the sale's philanthropic impact," its international head of jewellery Rahul Kadakia said as the auction began.

He stressed that the proceeds would go towards good causes, but critics of the sale have dismissed this as an inadequate response.

The entire collection, which Christie's aims to sell in online and in-person auctions by the end of the year, consists of 700 jewels, estimated to be worth more than $150 million.

The jewellery, including pieces from 20th-century designers such as Cartier, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels, belonged to Heidi Horten who died last year aged 81, with a fortune of $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Among the main attractions Wednesday was the Sunrise Ruby, estimated at $15-20 million, Christie's said.

The sale could eclipse previous records set by Christie's in sales of properties that belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor in 2011 and the "Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence" collection in 2019, both of which exceeded $100 million.

- 'Indecent' - A report published in January 2022 by historians commissioned by the Horten Foundation said Heidi Horton's husband Helmut Horton, who died in Switzerland in 1987, had been a member of the Nazi party before being expelled.

In 1936, three years after Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany, Horten took over textile company Alsberg, based in the western city of Duisburg, after its Jewish owners fled.

He later took over several other shops that had belonged to Jewish owners before the war.

A growing number of Jewish groups have asked Christie's to halt the sale.

"This sale is indecent," Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF), said Tuesday.

"Not only did the funds that allowed the purchase of this jewellery come in part from the Ayranisation of Jewish property conducted by Nazi Germany, this sale is also to finance a foundation with the mission to safeguard the name of a former Nazi for posterity.""Aryanisation" was a Nazi term for a policy of seizing property from Jews and hand it over to non-Jews, and the exclusion of Jews from business.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a Jewish human rights organisation, issued a statement last week saying Christie's "must suspend this sale" until all research into links to Nazi-era acquisitions had been completed.

Related Topics

Business France German Company Died Germany Forbes Sale Duisburg Geneva Van Switzerland Adolf Hitler January 2019 Textile Jew All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

11 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

2 hours ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

2 hours ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.