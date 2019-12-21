UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Job Cuts In UN Mission In DR Congo Upset Local Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Job cuts in UN mission in DR Congo upset local workers

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Politicians in Democratic Republic of Congo have long pressed the UN to cut its huge mission in the country, but now that a drawdown has begun, questions are being raised about the impact on locally-hired employees.

Since July 1, the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) has closed several bases and cut its civilian payroll by 764 workers.

A new mandate passed on Thursday by the Security Council gave the green light to a one-year extension for MONUSCO -- the UN's largest peacekeeping force, with a budget of around $1 billion Dollars (901 million Euros).

But it also reduced the number of soldiers in the mission while increasing the size of its police contingent, and stressed "the need to progressively transfer MONUSCO's tasks to the Government of the DRC." President Felix Tshisekedi, in his state-of-the-nation address last week, paid tribute to the role of UN peacekeepers in the volatile country but said "MONUSCO has no calling to remain in the DRC indefinitely." The new troop reduction is modest in relation to the 15,900 currently deployed, cutting the maximum authorized ceiling from 16,875 to 14,660. The police component will temporarily gain 360 additional personnel.

The drawdown has coincided with recent anti-UN protests in eastern DRC, where crowds accused the peacekeepers of failing to protect them against a brutal militia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

About 1,000 expatriates hold civilian posts, but three-quarters of the staff who lost their jobs this year were local-hired Congolese, leading to numerous complaints about the conditions of dismissal.

"They did it hastily, with no objectivity or openness," said Rachel Ntumba, who worked for 14 years in a team in Goma, chief town of eastern North Kivu province, responsible for the disarmament, demobilisation and social reinsertion of militia forces.

"They didn't take seniority or people's qualifications into account," added Ntumba, who holds a diploma in international law.

An eldest child, she must care for her parents and seven brothers and sisters.

When her job was cut, she said she managed to obtain "a small contract - not UN status - with the mission for three months." But that contract ends in few days.

- 'Cavalier' - MONUSCO took over from an earlier UN peacekeeping mission, MONUC, in 2010.

It has already shut its offices in Kisangani, the biggest city in the northeast, and in the southwestern town of Matadi, since the end of June.

The closure was "carried out in a cavalier fashion... we hadn't even finished filling out the forms," said Denzu Nsimba, who handled logistics in Matadi.

"They cut off the internet and electricity and made off with the chairs without even waiting for us to pack up our things.

"In this country, where just to have a job is a blessing from heaven, I'm stuck at home, unemployed and no idea what to do." Nsimba resented expatriate former colleagues who were redeployed elsewhere in the UN network. "The United Nations preaches respect for human rights, but what it practices on the ground is quite contrary to that." Layoffs have also struck the newsroom at Radio Okapi, founded in 2002 during the Second Congo War by the UN in partnership with the Fondation Hirondelle of Switzerland.

Journalist Aliana Alipanagama lost his job after 17 years.

"Expenditure that was linked to severance pay was paid into my account last month," said Alipanagama, a father of five who has taken in 12 additional people.

"I'm already investing part of the money to create a production unit in the farming and herding sector. The rest will be invested in property," added the journalist, who now supervises the communications service of the provincial government of Bas-Uele in the north.

Related Topics

Internet Police United Nations Electricity Budget Job Kisangani Goma Matadi Switzerland Congo Money June July From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

9 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

9 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.