Jodie Foster wins best supporting actress Globe for 'The Mauritanian'

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Jodie Foster on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for her role in the real-life Guantanamo legal drama "The Mauritanian."She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father"), Amanda Seyfried ("Mank") and Helena Zengel ("news of the World").