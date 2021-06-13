UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jorginho Sees Same Hunger In Italy As Champions League Winners Chelsea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Jorginho sees same hunger in Italy as Champions League winners Chelsea

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy midfielder Jorginho said on Sunday that he sees the same hunger in his national side's Euro 2020 squad as his Chelsea team that recently lifted the Champions League trophy.

Italy are top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Turkey and next play Switzerland on Wednesday followed by Wales on Saturday.

"This group resembles Chelsea, it's wonderful, they are so hungry and want to prove something, from the youngest to the most experienced," former Napoli player Jorginho told a press conference.

"We have learned (coach Roberto) Mancini's philosophy, what he wants is in our heads.

"I still have a great desire to win.

I don't want to stop now. I would like to experience those same emotions with the national team." Jorginho, who has scored five goals in 29 appearances for Italy since 2016, also drew comparisons between Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

"They are very similar in characteristics," the 29-year-old said.

"They have physical power, they run for all 90 minutes and cover the field. They give me a big hand in midfield recovering balls.

"There are many great players here, with great personalities."Four-time world champions Italy are looking for a second European Championship title after their sole triumph in 1968.

Related Topics

World Turkey Same Wales Italy Switzerland Euro Sunday 2016 2020 All From Top Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

6 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

1 hour ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

1 hour ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.