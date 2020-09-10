UrduPoint.com
Journalist Found Decapitated In Eastern Mexico: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Journalist found decapitated in eastern Mexico: police

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A journalist was found decapitated Wednesday in a violence-plagued region of eastern Mexico, police said.

Hugo Gutierrez, security minister and head of the police in the eastern state of Veracruz, condemned the "cowardly murder" of Julio Valdivia, who worked for the newspaper El Mundo de Veracruz.

