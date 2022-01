(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tijuana, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the Mexican city on the US border.

Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle," said the Baja California state prosecutor's office.