'Kashmir Black Day' Photo Exhibition Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A 'Kashmir Black Day' photo exhibition of Kashmiri victims depicting India's crimes against humanity in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here at Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday.

The day-long exhibition was organized by the High Commission to mark Kashmir black day.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan was the chief guest who also inaugurated the event.

In the exhibition, the photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities were displayed in the premises of the mission.

The heart-rending depictions of the human rights violations in IIOJK, as documented and widely reported by the UN Offices, INGOs, volunteers and international media, highlighted the unending plight of the Kashmiris.

Later taking to media persons, Moazzam Ahmad Khan paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and lauded their unbreakable resolve for their right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

He also briefed the visitors along with media about the importance of October 27, when in 1947, on this day India through its forces, forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir and started brutalities, killings and atrocities against the innocent people of IIOJK and this action was continuing unabated till today.

On this day, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, and across the globe observe "Black Day" every year.

Speaking about egregious human rights violations being committed by India, the High Commissioner called upon the international community to intervene and stop bloodshed of the voiceless and defenceless people of Kashmir, and stop ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan further said that such events underlined the need to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity.

He said the exhibition would help visitors understand the gravity of human rights abuses committed by Indian occupation forces, spanning over many decades.

For its part, Pakistan would continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiris on all platforms, Khan added.

"People of Pakistan are stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IIOJK and continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the struggling people of the occupied Kashmir till the realization of their birth right to self determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation", he said.

Observing social distancing, the Kashmiri and Pakistani community and British friends of Kashmir visited the exhibition in small groups during the day, paid tributes to the Kashmiri victims and expressed solidarity with the besieged Kashmiris of IIOJK.

They also laid flowers in front of the photos to pay homage to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people rendered during their rightful struggle for self- determination.

Meanwhile the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community staged a protest demonstration here in front of Indian High Commission in connection with Kashmir black day.

The protesters were raising anti-Indian slogans and in favour of their birth right to self determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

The were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and placards inscribing slogans including "What we want, freedom", "stop killings, atrocities, gross violations of human rights and bloodshed in IIOJK", "Modi the biggest terrorist", "Indian butchers get out of Kashmir", "India should be held accountable for crimes against humanity", "Our demand free Kashmir and right of self determination", Kashmiris are humans without human rights" Impose economic sanctions against India for violations of human rights and for breaking international laws" and "International community silence over crime against humanity is a crime", The speakers in their speeches strongly condemned Indian atrocities, continuous siege of IIOJK and gross violations of human rights against the defenceless people of the occupied valley and called upon the International community and the United Nations to stop India from crimes against humanity and put pressure on it to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for peace and prosperity in the region.

Later the participants dispersed peacefully.

