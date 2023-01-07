UrduPoint.com

Kenya LGBTQ Rights Activist Killed, Suspect Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Kenya LGBTQ rights activist killed, suspect arrested

Nairobi, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Kenyan police said Friday that they had arrested a suspect in the killing of an LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk, a grisly crime that has sparked national outrage.

Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.

"We have a suspect in custody and we are investigating his role in this murder," said Peter Kimulwo, head of investigations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Eldoret.

"We are holding him as a prime suspect because there are leads pointing to him and others, but all these are subject to conclusive investigations," he told reporters.

Kimulwo said the suspect was believed to have been a longtime friend of the victim, adding that police were also looking for people seen loading a metal container into a car at Chiloba's home.

"He died a painful death," an unidentified police officer based in Eldoret told the media. "They must have tortured him and then gouged out his eye. It appears he was strangled." The Kenya Human Rights Commission urged police "to conduct swift investigations and ensure the killers are apprehended and prosecuted".

"It is truly worrisome that we continue to witness escalation in violence targeting LGBTQ+ Kenyans," it said in a statement.

"Every day, the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons are being violated with little consequence for perpetrators." Members of the LGBTQ community often face harassment and physical attacks in the predominantly conservative Christian nation.

Homosexuality is taboo in Kenya and across much of Africa, and gays often face discrimination or persecution.

Attempts to overturn British colonial-era laws banning homosexuality in Kenya have proven unsuccessful, and gay sex remains a crime with penalties that include imprisonment of up to 14 years.

"Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of prominent Kenyan LGBTQI+ community member Edwin Chiloba," US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Twitter.

"We call for full accountability for his death." The Kenya LGBTQ Feminist Forum in western Kenya, where Chiloba lived, said he had used "fashion to deconstruct gender and advocate for the rights of the marginalised group".

"We want to know as a community, as Kenyans, what happened to Edwin, why he was murdered and who dropped his body at the scene," the group's programmes director Becky Mududa said.

Chiloba's death comes after another LGBTQ activist was found murdered in April last year.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Murder Police Twitter Car Died Eldoret Gay Price Kenya April Criminals Christian Family Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

10 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

10 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

10 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.