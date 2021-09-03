Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Former New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow said La Rochelle are in "good nick" for the new French Top 14 campaign which they start this weekend against the team that beat them in two finals in a month last season.

La Rochelle fell to Toulouse 22-17 in the European Champions Cup in May and 18-8 in the Top 14 in June. They kick off at home against their nemeses on Sunday.

"The boys are in good nick, everyone's really keen to get the new season started and there's a good vibe," Kerr-Barlow told AFP.

"In terms of the Top 14 final, we didn't really show up to play and we didn't deserve to win that game but the European final we were there and we didn't execute properly," he added.

The main off-the-field change at Stade Marcel-Deflandre this summer has been the promotion of former Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara's from head coach to director of rugby, replacing ex-New Zealand back-rower Jono Gibbes, who left for Clermont.

"I haven't felt a major difference. Obviously he'll be a little more hands off and delegating because he's in the director of rugby role," 31-year-old Kerr-Barlow said.

"He'll be a bit more hands off with the backs too. He's always enjoying getting out there and being hands on and I'm sure he'll still be quite involved," the former Chiefs half-back added.

O'Gara has brought in former Ireland and Munster team-mate Donnacha Ryan as forwards coach. Ex-South Africa prop Gurthro Steenkamp has arrived as a scrum specialist.

Steenkamp won the 2007 Rugby World Cup before playing spells with Toulouse and Stade Francais.

"It's been really nice to have him here. I played against him when he was at the Blue Bulls," Kerr-Barlow said.

"He was a really impressive rugby player and he's done great things. I'm sure his experience will be invaluable.

"I don't know what to do in the scrums but I'm sure he'll have a positive impact on the group," he added.

On the field, all clubs will have to adjust to five new laws this season.

Kerr-Barlow said he liked the "50:22" variation.

It allows an attacking team to regain possession for a line-out if they indirectly kick the ball to touch inside an opponents' 22m line from their own half.

"I think it's great because teams are going to have to drop their winger back or will have to have people guarding the touchline or the 22," Kerr-Barlow said.

"Hopefully it opens up space around the field. If they don't then it's a great opportunity to whack it in there and try and get a lineout," the 27-time ex-All Black added.

Against Toulouse, Kerr-Barlow is likely to face France's Antoine Dupont at scrum-half.

Dupont, 24, scored 17 tries in 28 appearances for club and country last season as Toulouse won a league and European double for the second time in their history.

"He's a fantastic player. I think he's the best nine running around at the minute," Kerr-Barlow said.

"Antoine is a very good player so hopefully he can continue on his current trajectory and he's already had a good start to his career and hopefully he can continue on with that," he added.