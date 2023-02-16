UrduPoint.com

Kors Honors Feminist Icon As New York Fashion Week Wraps Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Kors honors feminist icon as New York Fashion Week wraps up

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :American designer Michael Kors paid tribute to US feminist icon Gloria Steinem on the final day of New York Fashion Week Wednesday.

His Fall-Winter 2023 parade saw several models wear round, low-hanging belts in a nod to the 88-year-old Steinem's signature look.

Steinem, considered the leader of second-wave feminism in America in the late 1960s and early '70s, sat front row at the show in Manhattan's West Village.

She looked on alongside Vogue editor-in-chief and high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour, and actresses Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson.

"The women who intrigued me then (and who) still intrigue me today are the women who break the rules, do things their own way," Kors told reporters Tuesday, ahead of the show.

"Even though they're strong or they're powerful, and they're smart, they're happy to admit that they love fashion, and they enjoy fashion," he added.

Steinem said in a 2015 interview that she often wore a "concho" belt.

A concho is a metal ornament, often silver and round, that has its origins in the culture of the Navajo Native American nation.

Uruguayan-American Gabriela Hearst is another designer who drew inspiration from non-conformist, pioneering women for the New York parade.

On Tuesday, she honored Irish architect Eileen Gray, who paved the way for the modernist architecture movement in the 1920s.

Her homage was evident in Hearst's straight, functional cuts of recycled cashmere jackets, trousers and long coats.

Gray's "Dragons" armchair sold at auction in Paris for almost 22 million Euros ($28 million) in 2009, more than 30 years after her death aged 98.

It set a record for 20th Century decorative art.

"She never got to see this reality and, like many women, she undervalued herself and her excellence," Hearst said in her designer's notes.

Meanwhile Philippe and David Blond, the duo at the helm of The Blonds, tinged their collection with references to old Hollywood.

Glittering dresses and fake furs were combined with Louboutin stilettos and a James bond soundtrack.

Their inspiration was, of course, Elizabeth Taylor, David Blond revealed backstage.

Related Topics

Century Hearst Paris David Manhattan New York Ireland Kate Hudson Women 2015 Silver From Million Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

58 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

9 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.