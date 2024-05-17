Open Menu

AIOU, Rupani Foundation To Work For Early Childhood Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:25 PM

AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education

Ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Rupani Foundation for the establishment of an Early Childhood Development Excellence Center took place on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Rupani Foundation for the establishment of an Early Childhood Development Excellence Center took place on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar of AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation, Jalal-ud-din. The ceremony was presided over by the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir.

In his address, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir commended the longstanding partnership between the Rupani Foundation and AIOU in the field of education. "The MoU for the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is being signed today, and we will soon see the establishment of this center", he said.

He emphasised that the establishment of the center would be akin to a charitable act.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation highlighted in his speech that the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is a significant need of the region. He expressed hope that the establishment of this center would lead to effective initiatives in child upbringing programs, out-of-school children, and parental guidance.

Professor Dean of the Faculty of Education, Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman informed the participants about the BS, postgraduate, and certificate courses offered by the Department of Early Childhood Education.

Chairman of the Department of Early Childhood Education, Dr Muhammad Athar Hussain outlined the aims and objectives of the Excellence Center.

The principal officers of the university also present at the event.

Related Topics

Education Lead Allama Iqbal Open University Event

Recent Stories

Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

2 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential ..

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

2 minutes ago
 IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

20 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

18 minutes ago
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

18 minutes ago
 UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracke ..

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

18 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

19 minutes ago
 Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

29 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education