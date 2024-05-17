AIOU, Rupani Foundation To Work For Early Childhood Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Rupani Foundation for the establishment of an Early Childhood Development Excellence Center took place on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Rupani Foundation for the establishment of an Early Childhood Development Excellence Center took place on Friday.
The MoU was signed by Registrar of AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation, Jalal-ud-din. The ceremony was presided over by the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir.
In his address, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir commended the longstanding partnership between the Rupani Foundation and AIOU in the field of education. "The MoU for the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is being signed today, and we will soon see the establishment of this center", he said.
He emphasised that the establishment of the center would be akin to a charitable act.
On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation highlighted in his speech that the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is a significant need of the region. He expressed hope that the establishment of this center would lead to effective initiatives in child upbringing programs, out-of-school children, and parental guidance.
Professor Dean of the Faculty of Education, Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman informed the participants about the BS, postgraduate, and certificate courses offered by the Department of Early Childhood Education.
Chairman of the Department of Early Childhood Education, Dr Muhammad Athar Hussain outlined the aims and objectives of the Excellence Center.
The principal officers of the university also present at the event.
Recent Stories
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
More Stories From Education
-
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS21 minutes ago
-
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 13 hours ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 202020 hours ago
-
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police force1 day ago
-
UEP, NUST join hand to support students1 day ago
-
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education minister2 days ago
-
Step afoot to end curse of copying system from examination centers: Ejaz2 days ago
-
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship2 days ago
-
Five Chinese scholars receive PhD degrees in PU's 133rd convocation3 days ago
-
Education board promotes four assistants3 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research praised3 days ago
-
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU3 days ago