AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Rupani Foundation for the establishment of an Early Childhood Development Excellence Center took place on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar of AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation, Jalal-ud-din. The ceremony was presided over by the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir.

In his address, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir commended the longstanding partnership between the Rupani Foundation and AIOU in the field of education. "The MoU for the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is being signed today, and we will soon see the establishment of this center", he said.

He emphasised that the establishment of the center would be akin to a charitable act.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Rupani Foundation highlighted in his speech that the establishment of the Early Childhood Excellence Center is a significant need of the region. He expressed hope that the establishment of this center would lead to effective initiatives in child upbringing programs, out-of-school children, and parental guidance.

Professor Dean of the Faculty of Education, Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman informed the participants about the BS, postgraduate, and certificate courses offered by the Department of Early Childhood Education.

Chairman of the Department of Early Childhood Education, Dr Muhammad Athar Hussain outlined the aims and objectives of the Excellence Center.

The principal officers of the university also present at the event.