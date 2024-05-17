Police Arrest Golf World No.1 Scheffler Outside PGA Course
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and arrested by police early Friday after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla
Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and arrested by police early Friday after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Scheffler was detained by a Louisville Metro police officer when he drove on curbing to try and get around an accident to get into the golf course, where he was scheduled to compete in the second round of the major tournament Friday morning.
Louisville's WAVE-TV news and Golf Digest reported Scheffler was charged with assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.
SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported Scheffler was released on his own recognizance.
Scheffler arrived at Valhalla's clubhouse about 30 minutes after his release and just under an hour before his 10:08 a.m. (1408 GMT) start time off the 10th tee for the second round, which began after an 80-minute delay due to the accident.
As Scheffler exited a vehicle, reportedly driven by the owner of Valhalla Golf Club, and walked through the clubhouse front door, he was asked for a comment by ESPN reporter Marty Smith.
"I love you, Marty," Scheffler said.
Scheffler, trying to become the first player since 2015 to win the first two majors in a Calendar year, would have time to practice putting and drives before teeing off.
Police had been dealing with traffic congestion from an earlier accident that Scheffler was not involved in, one in which a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle, according to witnesses and US media reports.
SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported Scheffler was booked into custody by police at 7:38 a.m. while Scheffler's mugshot in an orange jumpsuit was posted by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington posted a video on X of Scheffler, wearing shorts and T-shirt, with his hands held behind his back, being led away by police in the pre-dawn incident.
As police lights flashed in the dark, officers shouted at witnesses to stand back, one declaring about Scheffler, "right now, he's going to jail and there's nothing you can do about it."
Darlington said the incident was a misunderstanding over traffic flow and a police officer had screamed at Scheffler to exit his car, then shoved Scheffler against the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs before being helped into the back seats of a police car.
Darlington said Scheffler was unaware a person at the entrance was a police officer because they were clad in a yellow rain poncho.
The second round of the year's second major tournament teed off 80 minutes late due to the traffic accident that clogged roads leading to the course.
Rainy conditions soaked the course as players resumed competition.
