Kremlin says US sanctions 'unacceptable'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Friday blasted Washington's new sanctions as "unacceptable" but said it was "good" US President Joe Biden was seeking dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The addiction for sanctions remains unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. But he said Putin upholds Biden's desire for dialogue after the US president suggested this week that the two leaders meet.