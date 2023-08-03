KSrelief hands over two renovated schools to local authority command in Al-Dali in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

YEMEN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center handed over, yesterday, two renovated schools to the local authority command in Al-Dali Governorate in Yemen as part of an emergency response project to ensure access to a safe and comprehensive educational environment.

The project is part of the Kingdom's grant to support the humanitarian response plan in Yemen, where the project will expand 28 classrooms and rehabilitate ten schools, including wastewater facilities, provide educational assistance tools to educational staff in 20 schools and offer psychological and educational support activities for 40 trainees, where the project is expected to benefit over 16,000 students in the governorates of Lahij, Abyan, Al-Dali and Taizz.