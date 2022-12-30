KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics Provide Services to 515 Beneficiaries in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The mobile medical clinics of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided their treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen.

During the period from 14 to 20 December, 2022, the clinics received 515 people with various health conditions, and provided them with the necessary medical services. The clinics also provided 243 individuals with medications