Open Menu

KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics Provided Treatment Services To Beneficiaries During June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services to beneficiaries during June

HAJJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The mobile medical clinics operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Abs district of Hajjah governorate, Yemen, have been providing essential treatment services to beneficiaries. During the month of June 2023, a total of 698 beneficiaries sought medical assistance at the clinics.

Among them, 202 beneficiaries received care at the epidemic disease treatment and control clinic, 63 patients were attended to in the emergency clinic, and 401 beneficiaries were provided with medical services at the internal medicine clinic.

The reproductive health clinic catered to 32 cases, while the awareness and education clinic assisted eight patients.

Additionally, 25 individuals received treatment at the surgery and dressing clinic. Furthermore, the nursing services clinic saw 259 visitors, and medicines were dispensed to 723 patients, ensuring they received the necessary pharmaceutical support for their health needs.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Yemen Hajjah June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

14 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous