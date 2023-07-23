KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services to beneficiaries during June

HAJJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The mobile medical clinics operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Abs district of Hajjah governorate, Yemen, have been providing essential treatment services to beneficiaries. During the month of June 2023, a total of 698 beneficiaries sought medical assistance at the clinics.

Among them, 202 beneficiaries received care at the epidemic disease treatment and control clinic, 63 patients were attended to in the emergency clinic, and 401 beneficiaries were provided with medical services at the internal medicine clinic.

The reproductive health clinic catered to 32 cases, while the awareness and education clinic assisted eight patients.

Additionally, 25 individuals received treatment at the surgery and dressing clinic. Furthermore, the nursing services clinic saw 259 visitors, and medicines were dispensed to 723 patients, ensuring they received the necessary pharmaceutical support for their health needs.