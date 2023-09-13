Open Menu

KSrelief To Implement Second Phase Of Return To School Project In Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KSrelief to implement second phase of return to school project in Yemen

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to implement the second phase of the return to school project in Yemen's Hajjah, Abyan, Hadramout and Mayyun Island, in Taiz; 13,300 individuals are expected to benefit from the agreement.

KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz signed the agreement at the center headquarters in Riyadh.

The agreement stipulates equipping 95 classrooms, providing educational materials, such as school bags and uniforms, as well as creating jobs for low-income families (beneficiaries of previous training and empowerment projects) by having school bags produced locally.

The latest undertaking comes within the framework of a series of educational projects implemented by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to create a safe educational environment in Yemen and ensure its sustainability in targeted areas by carrying out different activities.

Related Topics

Civil Society Yemen Riyadh Hajjah From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

38 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

53 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

1 hour ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous