KSrelief to implement second phase of return to school project in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to implement the second phase of the return to school project in Yemen's Hajjah, Abyan, Hadramout and Mayyun Island, in Taiz; 13,300 individuals are expected to benefit from the agreement.

KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz signed the agreement at the center headquarters in Riyadh.

The agreement stipulates equipping 95 classrooms, providing educational materials, such as school bags and uniforms, as well as creating jobs for low-income families (beneficiaries of previous training and empowerment projects) by having school bags produced locally.

The latest undertaking comes within the framework of a series of educational projects implemented by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to create a safe educational environment in Yemen and ensure its sustainability in targeted areas by carrying out different activities.