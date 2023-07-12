Hajjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The mobile clinic of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at Waalan Camp for displaced people in Yemen continues to provide its treatment services.

From May 31 to June 6, the clinic at the camp in Haradh District of Yemen's Hajjah provided services to 127 people.

Services were provided at the camp to 25 patients at the epidemic disease control clinic, 45 at the emergency clinic, and 46 at the internal medicine clinic.

Also, 11 people benefited from the reproductive health department services, two benefited from health education and awareness department services, 25 benefited from the nursing services, and four were treated at the surgery clinic.

The pharmacy dispensed prescriptions for 131 people, while two waste disposal activities were carried out.