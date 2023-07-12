Open Menu

KSrelief's Clinics Provide Treatment To 127 People At Yemen's Waalan Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

KSrelief's clinics provide treatment to 127 people at Yemen's Waalan camp

Hajjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The mobile clinic of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at Waalan Camp for displaced people in Yemen continues to provide its treatment services.

From May 31 to June 6, the clinic at the camp in Haradh District of Yemen's Hajjah provided services to 127 people.

Services were provided at the camp to 25 patients at the epidemic disease control clinic, 45 at the emergency clinic, and 46 at the internal medicine clinic.

Also, 11 people benefited from the reproductive health department services, two benefited from health education and awareness department services, 25 benefited from the nursing services, and four were treated at the surgery clinic.

The pharmacy dispensed prescriptions for 131 people, while two waste disposal activities were carried out.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Yemen Hajjah May June From

Recent Stories

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

36 minutes ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

36 minutes ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

12 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

12 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

12 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

12 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

12 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous