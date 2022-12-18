UrduPoint.com

La Rochelle Beat 'frustrated' Ulster As Ospreys End French Losing Streak

December 18, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :La Rochelle added to "frustrated" Ulster's misery in the Champions Cup on Saturday with a 36-29 victory behind closed doors in Dublin after the match was switched from snow-hit Belfast.

The defending champions from France were 29-0 ahead at the interval before 1999 winners Ulster battled gamely in the second period.

Skipper Iain Henderson, John Cooney, Duane Vermeulen and Tom Stewart all crossed for Ulster, with Cooney also kicking two conversions and a late penalty.

Antoine Hastoy scored 26 points for La Rochelle, including one of his team's three tries. Brice Dulin and Pierre Bourgarit also got on the scoresheet for Ronan O'Gara's side.

Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie fumed over the decision by the organisers to move the game 160 kilometres (100 miles) south from Belfast to the 52,000-capacity Lansdowne Road in Dublin where the game was played out in almost eerie silence.

"Frustrated doesn't even come close to covering how I feel right at this moment, if I'm honest. Such a shame for all Ulster Rugby supporters, players and staff," tweeted Petrie.

Ulster had been using a protective cover and heaters to thaw out their Ravenhill ground.

Saturday's result means La Rochelle have two wins from two games while Ulster suffered a second straight loss after a 29-0 defeat at Sale on the opening weekend.

Welsh region Ospreys stunned French champions Montpellier 21-10 to end a run of 12 successive losses in France in the tournament.

Hooker Sam Parry and centre Keiran Williams scored tries as Ospreys led 14-3 at the interval.

- Leicester, Saracens win - Montpellier cut the deficit just before the hour mark when Australian hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored but six minutes later the Ospreys grabbed their third score courtesy of backrow forward Morgan Morris.

Former winners Leicester and Saracens edged closer to the knockout rounds with their second successive pool stage wins.

Charlie Atkinson kicked 13 points while Jasper Wiese and Julian Montoya scored a try apiece in Leicester's 23-16 win over Clermont.

Anthony Belleau kicked three penalties and a conversion for the French side with Sebastien Bezy scoring their only try.

Leicester's victory added to last Sunday's 23-17 triumph over Ospreys to give them eight points in Pool B, with a trip to Clermont and a home game against Ospreys to come.

"It's a productive two-week period as we will take two from two and we have a few players coming back now which will add to our strength," said Leicester director of rugby Steve Borthwick.

Three-time champions Saracens also made it two wins in two when they defeated Lyon 28-20 in France despite being reduced to 14 men after prop Alec Clarey was red-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Scotland winger Sean Maitland paved the way for victory by finishing off a length of the field try as Saracens maintained their perfect start after defeating Edinburgh 30-26 last week.

On Saturday, Edinburgh held on to edge tenacious but error-prone Castres 31-20 while Exeter gained their second win by crushing the visiting Bulls 44-14.

"You have to pitch up physically against the French sides, and I thought we did that," Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie told broadcasters BT.

Exeter rebounded from an early Bulls try with 39 unanswered points. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed a hat-trick of ties.

Exeter have collected a maximum 10 points from two matches.

