LAC To Organize Different Programs On Feb 27

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is going to hold different colorful programs on February 27, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircraft in surprised airstrikes.

In this regard, LAC will celebrate 'Air Force Surprise Day' by putting on display an exhibition of paintings at the Alhamra Art Gallery on Feb 27 at 3.30 pm.

A special play titled "Hum Say Na Takrana" will also be staged in Alhamra Hall 2 at 4 pm and a celebration walk would be held to celebrate the day as well at Alhamra gate at 4.30 pm.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said that Pak Armed Forces are the great asset of this country and have always dedicated their lives to protect the country.

"February 27 is a historic day as this day remind us bravery of our Pakistan Air Force who has dropped two Indian aircraft," he added.

Khan said that Pakistani forces know how to protect and defend their borders. "We will arrange these programs to pay tribute to valour of PAF." Alhamra Arts Council is standing with Pak Army in all circumstances and LAC will continue to arrange such programmes in future, he added.

