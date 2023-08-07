Open Menu

Landslides, Flooding Kill 8 In Northern Vietnam

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HANOI, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:Landslides and flooding triggered by prolonged heavy rains have killed a total of eight people and injured three others in the northern region of Vietnam from Aug. 2 to 6, according to Vietnam's National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Monday.

Of the victims, four are in Lai Chau, two in Yen Bai, one in Thai Nguyen and one in Son La province, said the committee, adding that the three injuries are reported in Lai Chau.

The disasters destroyed 24 houses and damaged 128 others as well as 30 hectares of rice and other crops, according to the committee.

Since Aug. 4, the northern region has recorded downpours with rainfalls of 100 to 200 mm, even nearly 400 mm in some areas, causing flooding on small rivers and springs, flash floods, and landslides, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

After the reports of the loss of human life and property, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a dispatch demanding related authorities ramp up response to the disasters in the northern area.

