Laos Records 947 Deaths From Road Accidents In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

VIENTIANE, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 947 people were killed and 6,315 others injured in road accidents in Laos in 2022, according to a report on Thursday.

According to the report issued by the traffic police department under the Ministry of Public Security, there were 6,440 road accidents across the country in 2022, with 947 people killed and 6,315 others injured.

Lao capital Vientiane saw the highest number of road accidents at 1,092, followed by Champasak at 787, and 608 in Savannakhet province.

The cost of the damage incurred was estimated at 103 billion Lao kip (over 6 million U.S. Dollars).

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are drunk driving, speeding, and drivers' suddenly changing of direction, according to the report.

