Laos records 947 deaths from road accidents in 2022

VIENTIANE, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 947 people were killed and 6,315 others injured in road accidents in Laos in 2022, according to a report on Thursday.

Lao capital Vientiane saw the highest number of road accidents at 1,092, followed by Champasak at 787, and 608 in Savannakhet province.

The cost of the damage incurred was estimated at 103 billion Lao kip (over 6 million U.S. Dollars).

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are drunk driving, speeding, and drivers' suddenly changing of direction, according to the report.