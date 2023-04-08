Close
Laos Sees Increase In Road Traffic Fatalities In March

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Laos sees increase in road traffic fatalities in March

VIENTIANE, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) --:A total of 95 people were killed in road traffic accidents across Laos in March, an increase from the previous month's figure of 85.

According to a report issued on Friday by traffic police department under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, there were 617 road accidents recorded across the Southeast Asian country in March.

The report said that the main reasons behind the accidents were driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, making sudden changes in vehicle direction, and overspeeding.

The Lao capital Vientiane reported the highest number of road accidents during the cited month, followed by Champasak and Savannakhet provinces.

In February, there were 624 road accidents recorded across Laos, with 85 people killed and 997 others injured.

In response to increasing road accidents, the traffic police department has unveiled plans to improve the road traffic safety during Laos' traditional New Year holidays on April 11-17.

Traffic police will be on duty nationwide, including in residential areas, tourist sites, and accident hotspots. They will beef up efforts to prevent traffic rule violations, such as speeding and drunk driving, which are most likely to cause accidents during the holidays, according to the department report.

