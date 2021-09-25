Last migrants removed from camp under Texas bridge: US homeland security chief

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The last, mostly Haitian migrants who camped illegally under a Texas bridge, sparking a major border crisis for President Joe Biden's administration, have left or been removed, a top official said Friday.

"As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants at the camp underneath the Del Rio bridge," Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary, told reporters at the White House.