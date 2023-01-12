UrduPoint.com

Law Enforcement Abuse In Greece 'remains Widespread'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Law enforcement abuse in Greece 'remains widespread'

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Law enforcement abuse in Greece remains "widespread," said an international rights group in its yearly report released on Thursday.

"Law enforcement officials failed adequately to respond to hate crimes and in some cases were complicit in them," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said.

Greece, which welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, failed to protect the rights of other asylum seekers and migrants and continued to push new arrivals back to Türkiye, it added.

"While the Greek government continued to deny it engages in illegal push-backs, it reported in early September 'averting' 150,000 irregular arrivals in 2022," the report said.

It underscored that Athens regularly disregards an increased number of emergency orders issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to prevent the summary return of asylum seekers stranded along the borders with Türkiye, and at imminent risk of push-back.

Citing a report by Mary Lawlor, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights defenders, HRW said there is an "environment of fear and insecurity for human rights defenders" in the country, particularly those working on migration.

As to the state of media freedom, the report reiterated that Greece fell 38 positions within a year in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 report on the Press Freedom Index, making it the lowest-ranked EU country.

Counting the various occasions on which foreign and Greek journalists were threatened or persecuted by Greek authorities, the HRW said: "It recommended Greece to establish legislative and other safeguards to improve the physical safety and working environment of journalists."Citing a separate report on the state of racism and intolerance in the country, HRW warned that racially motivated police violence has been a growing trend since 2018, especially during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Threatened Athens Mary Greece September 2018 Media Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

53 seconds ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

1 hour ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.