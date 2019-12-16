UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Postpones Consultations To Select New PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday postponed consultations to select a new prime minister, after violent clashes erupted over the weekend between protesters and security forces.

"President Aoun responded to the wishes of (caretaker) prime minister Saad Hariri to postpone parliamentary consultations until Thursday December 19," the presidency announced on Twitter.

The government stepped down on October 29 in the face of unprecedented nationwide protests.

The Names of various potential candidates to replace Hariri have been circulated in recent weeks but bitterly divided political parties in the multi-confessional country have failed to agree on a new premier.

